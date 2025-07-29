Vizhnitz Mobilizes in Historic Effort on Behalf of the Olam HaTorah

In response to the deepening financial crisis threatening the stability of the Torah world, a historic mobilization is unfolding within the Vizhnitz community, marked by unprecedented leadership and unity.

While the recently established Keren Olam HaTorah—formed under the direction of the Litvishe leadership—has provided crucial support to many mosdos, it does not currently include the major Chassidic courts, leaving them to carry the burden independently. This situation, however, has not been met with complaint or discord, but rather with determined resolve.

In a dramatic and moving display of leadership, the Vizhnitzer Rebbe shlit”a, despite his physical weakness, convened an emergency gathering in his home in Moshav Ora and personally authored a handwritten letter whose words have echoed throughout the Torah world. The letter has sparked a wave of inspiration and activism across Vizhnitz, leading to widespread involvement on behalf of the yeshivos and kollelim.

This Thursday night, a special emergency gathering is set to take place in Moshav Ora, where the Rebbe is currently residing due to his illness.

In an emotional and heartfelt letter the Rbbe appeals to all Yidden, “The cries of the avreichim and their children give me no rest at this time. My heartfelt plea to all who are able: Stand by the side of Olam HaTorah by undertaking the support of an avreich for the coming year. Come and participate in the gathering I am convening in my home.” in the letter the Rebbe also assures all those who open their hearts that, “whoever strengthens himself to take part in this endeavor—his merit will be eternal.

With Hashem’s help, he will suffer no loss from it, and his children will be blessed.”

The event will be attended by Chassidim and is expected to serve as a focal point of support for Olam HaTorah.

In a rare and powerful gesture, roshei kollel and marbitzei Torah—those who are known for their deep dedication to uninterrupted Torah study—have “closed their Gemaros” and joined the campaign, raising their voices on behalf of the future of Torah in Eretz Yisrael.

The campaign is expected to culminate in a historic asifah in Ora, with participation from leading rabbanim and roshei yeshivah, in what many are already calling a defining moment for Torah Jewry in our time.