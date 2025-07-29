French Rabbi: “Police Officer Told Me: ‘Tell Netanyahu To Stop The Bombing'”

The Chabad Rabbi who was physically assaulted in front of his children at a rest stop in Milan spoke about the incident to French media.

The incident occurred when the father stopped with his children, ages 6 and 12, at a rest area. He told the French channel CNEWS that about 20 people surrounded him and cursed and shouted at him, and he was later physically attacked in front of his six-year-old son.

“I was trampled,” he said. “I was kicked in the legs and in the stomach. I got up very quickly, and another man, quite muscular, took the opportunity to pin me against the wall and try to hit me. And then I realized that I could no longer see my son.”

When he filed a complaint at the police station, the officer’s response shocked him. “He allowed himself to say to me, ‘We need you to tell Benjamin Netanyahu to stop bombing Gaza.’ I didn’t really see the connection. When we asked the officer to watch the cafe videos, he said he needed to ask permission, and if the cafe refused, he wouldn’t be able to watch them.”

He is still in shock from the incident. “These attackers act when they are in a group, but never alone,” he said. “I have never been attacked one-on-one.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)