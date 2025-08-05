Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Wildfire In Canada Caused By Bird Dropping Fish On A Power Line, Officials Say

This image provided by the Ashcroft Fire Rescue shows people putting out a brush fire south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Ashcroft Fire Rescue/Canadian Press via AP)

An osprey caught a fish but got tired in the heat and dropped it onto power lines, sparking a brush fire in western Canada — at least that’s what firefighters believe. Or maybe the bird is an aspiring chef.

“Another suspicion could be that it’s tired of raw fish and wanted to give cooked a try,” the Ashcroft Fire Rescue service said in a tongue-in-cheek social media post about the incident.

The firefighters shared photos of the charred fish on the blackened ground and said the fire took place July 30 about 6 kilometers (4 miles) south of the British Columbia town of Ashcroft.

They said investigators found that the fish “had been dropped by a local osprey onto hydro lines,” with the resulting embers starting the fire on dry grass below.

The fire occurred about 3 kilometers (2 miles) west of the closest river, and investigators said they suspect the bird took flight after catching the fish but got tired and dropped the fish because it was large and because the temperatures were high at the time.

The post says firefighters have verified that the “prime suspect sustained no injuries in the incident.”

The incident briefly knocked out the power for Ashcroft, and firefighters and ranchers used about 4,800 gallons of water to put out the blaze.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

REVEALED: This Is The Reason For Netanyahu’s Recent Talks With Putin

FLATBUSH: Shomrim and NYPD Nab Two Suspects After Armed Robbery and Chase

SCAM RING BUSTED: Kiryas Joel Public Safety and NYS Police Nab Fraudsters in $13.5K Fake Warrant Trap

CATSKILLS: Teen Rescued by Hatzalah After Going Missing in Woodridge Forest

PM Netanyahu Seeking Cabinet Approval For Complete Takeover Of Gaza, Tells IDF Officers To Resign If They Don’t Agree

“Child-Killing Jew-Monsters”: Vile Graffiti Sparks Outrage at Canadian Synagogue; Australian Shul Targeted Again

PROUD NAZI: Ex-EMT With Swastika-Adorned Car And Official Plates Sparks Investigation Demand From Assemblyman Yeger

IN HIS OWN WORDS: “Recognition Of Palestinian State Is Fruit Of October 7 Massacre”

Israeli Citizen Robbed and Murdered in Las Vegas Amid Spate of Attacks on Israelis in U.S.

“Trump Is Remaking America”: CNN Data Analyst Declares Trump The “Most Influential President This Century”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network