“Not Made by Mankind”: Congresswoman Says She Has Seen Evidence Of “Interdimensional Beings” in Classified Briefing

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is calling for the federal government to lift the veil on what she describes as extraordinary — and classified — evidence of unidentified craft and so-called “interdimensional beings.”

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience this week, Luna detailed her work as chair of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets under the House Oversight Committee, as well as her own experiences during her Air Force service.

“Based on the photos that I’ve seen, I’m very confident that there’s things out there that have not been created by mankind,” Luna told Rogan, adding that the phenomena are referred to by officials as “interdimensional beings” capable of operating “through the time spaces that we currently have.”

Pressed by Rogan on whether she’d personally witnessed such events, Luna was candid: “Have I seen a portal open? No. Have I seen a spaceship personally? No. Have I seen evidence of this? Yes. Have I seen photo documentation of aircraft that I believe were not made by mankind? Yes.”

Luna cited testimony from “very credible people” who reported movements “outside of time and space,” including an incident near Vandenberg Air Base in which witnesses — among them a pilot — described a massive red cube in the sky “bigger than a football field.”

She also recounted a personal encounter from her time as an airfield management specialist at Portland Air National Guard Base, when an “airspace incursion” left Air Force pilots “outperformed” by an unidentified aircraft. “They’re like, ‘Eh, we can’t really talk about it,’” Luna said, noting that pilots fear being stripped of flight status if they speak publicly about such sightings.

Luna says much of the documentation remains classified, but argues it’s time for the government to release more information to the public. “Transparency is key,” she said — especially when the evidence, in her view, challenges the boundaries of what humanity believes is possible.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



2 Responses

  1. Nonsense
    There is nothing that’s seen flying that’s not from this planet. As Jews we know it does not exist. These are the same loonies into global warming and protesting Israel’s attack on Gaza.

  2. This LUNA lady claims she saw a spaceship not made by man. How can she tell. Is this what governments spend money on. There is no life on other planets. Those witnesses seeing things probably are on some psycho delic material.

