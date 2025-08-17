Ex-WaPo Fact-Checker, A Well-Known Hack, Admits He Was “Completely Wrong” on COVID Lab Leak “Debunking”

Former Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler has admitted he was “completely wrong” to label the COVID-19 lab leak theory as “doubtful” in 2020 — a headline he now admits fueled mistrust in fact-checking and misrepresented the uncertainty at the time.

Speaking in an interview with theeditors.com founder Ira Stoll, Kessler confronted the fallout from the March 2020 fact check headlined “Was the new coronavirus accidentally released from a Wuhan lab? It’s doubtful.” Kessler said he personally added the “it’s doubtful” line — a decision he now regrets.

“One of the reporters on the piece came up to me the next day and said, ‘I think you made a real mistake by putting “it’s doubtful” here. Because I’m uncertain where it stands, and you framed it in a way that made it seem more definitive than what we came up with,’” Kessler recalled. “That’s on me. I screwed up… I was completely wrong about this.”

Kessler argued that the original fact check focused primarily on debunking claims that COVID-19 was a bioweapon, rather than fully addressing the broader possibility of an accidental lab release. Still, he conceded that the definitive-sounding headline — and his own public comments — overshadowed the nuance in the piece.

At the time, the fact check declared that scientific evidence “strongly supports” a natural origin and suggested that “too many unexpected coincidences” would be required for a lab leak to be plausible, while acknowledging China’s refusal to provide more information. But Kessler himself wrote on Twitter in 2020 that it was “virtually impossible” for the virus to have come from a lab.

In 2021, as new information emerged, Kessler revised his assessment, writing that the lab leak theory had “suddenly become credible.” He partially blamed his earlier skepticism on the Trump administration’s handling of the claim, saying officials relied on “vague intelligence” and packaged it with anti-China rhetoric that made it easier for critics to dismiss.

The Washington Post was among the earliest outlets to reject the lab leak theory outright, calling it a “coronavirus conspiracy theory that was already debunked” in February 2020.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)