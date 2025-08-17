“Reprehensible”: Imperial War Museum Claims Nazis Only Targeted “Observant Jews”

The Imperial War Museum is under fire for refusing to correct a glaring error in its Holocaust exhibit, after experts condemned its description of the Nuremberg Laws as “nonsense” and “reprehensible.”

A caption in the museum claims that under the 1935 laws, “a person was defined as Jewish based on how many observant Jewish grandparents they had.” In reality, the antisemitic legislation made no mention of religious observance. It designated anyone with three or four Jewish grandparents as Jewish, regardless of personal practice, and classified those with one or two as Mischlinge (mixed race). The laws stripped Jews of German citizenship and banned them from marrying or having relations with ethnic Germans.

A retired New York academic who spotted the error during a visit told The Guardian that while the museum’s exhibits were otherwise “extraordinarily impressive,” this misrepresentation “must be changed.” “It disregards the vast majority of the Jewish population who are not observant,” she said. “The Nazis aimed to eradicate all Jews, observant or not. To imply otherwise is misleading and reprehensible.”

Holocaust experts backed her complaint. Historian Christopher Browning, a key witness in the David Irving libel trial, explained that what mattered to the Nazis was whether a grandparent’s birth had been registered with a Jewish community. “The grandparent could later even have converted to Christianity, but if the grandparent had been registered as Jewish at birth, that for the Nazis was the deciding factor.”

Timothy Snyder, an authority on Nazi crimes, said bluntly: “It did not matter whether the grandparents were observant … No one was saved from persecution by having grandparents who were not observant.” He added that the caption’s wording creates a false impression that secular Jews might have been spared while religious Jews were targeted. “This is nonsense,” Snyder said.

Dr. Robin Douglas of the London Centre for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism echoed the criticism, saying the museum’s text wrongly suggested that Nazi criteria depended on “a piously observant Jew in adult life” rather than on whether Jewish ancestry was recorded at birth. “The fact that the Nazis ultimately fell back on a religiously-determined criterion of Jewishness exposes the emptiness of their supposedly scientific ideas,” he said.

Despite repeated appeals, Imperial War Museum director general Caro Howell defended the caption in an email, saying the institution would “stand by the curatorial choices that we have made and that our expert advisers have reviewed.” She warned that changing text whenever “interpretative nuance” was raised would undermine the museum’s integrity.

When the academic forwarded expert testimony to the museum, Howell cut off correspondence, writing that the debate “risks sowing division among people who really should pull together.”

A museum spokesperson later insisted the caption had been “rigorously reviewed and edited by IWM’s curators, a number of leading international scholars and members of Jewish communities.” They added that “it is inevitable that questions of interpretation will be raised.”

