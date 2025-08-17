Netanyahu Advisers Accused of Pocketing $10 Million From Qatar To Shape Anti-Israel Country’s Image

Explosive revelations in the widening “Qatargate” investigation allege that Qatar secretly funneled millions of dollars to top advisers of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to improve the Gulf nation’s international image, Kan reported Sunday.

According to law enforcement officials cited in the report, Perception Media — a firm owned by Yisrael Einhorn, a former Netanyahu campaign strategist — was paid $45,000 a month for two years by Qatari interests. Of that sum, investigators say, $18,000 was directed each month to Netanyahu aide Jonatan Urich, while $11,000 went to fellow aide Eli Feldstein.

The payments, totaling an estimated $10 million over several years, were allegedly made while both men were working inside the prime minister’s circle of power.

At the center of the Qatargate probe are suspicions that Urich and Feldstein committed multiple criminal offenses, including illicit contact with a foreign agent, corruption tied to lobbying efforts, and secret dealings with businessmen linked to Doha.

While Urich and Feldstein are the primary focus, the probe has now widened. Security officials confirmed that both the Shin Bet and police are examining the involvement of additional former defense and intelligence figures with financial and political ties to Qatar.

