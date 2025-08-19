IDF Set To Call Up 60,000 Reservists For Final Push To Eliminate Hamas as Ceasefire Proposal Hangs in the Balance

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz convened an emergency meeting Tuesday night with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, senior military commanders, and Shin Bet officials to finalize approval for the IDF’s sweeping plan to capture Gaza City — a move that could mark the largest military operation of the war.

The high-level discussions come less than 24 hours after Hamas announced it had accepted a ceasefire proposal, raising the stakes over whether the long-prepared assault will proceed or be shelved in favor of a potential hostage-for-ceasefire agreement. Israeli officials stressed that the military will not delay its planning, even as negotiations remain unresolved.

According to officials familiar with the plan, the operation will begin with a massive humanitarian push in southern Gaza, including the delivery of tents and shelter equipment. The IDF is expected to issue evacuation warnings to the estimated one million Palestinians currently residing in Gaza City, giving them until October 7, 2025 — the second anniversary of Hamas’s brutal cross-border assault — to leave.

Once the deadline expires, Israeli forces will impose a siege on Gaza City, aiming to eliminate remaining Hamas terrorists entrenched in the urban stronghold.

The IDF is preparing to mobilize up to 60,000 reservists, with official call-up orders to be issued as early as Wednesday, pending Katz’s approval. Military sources said not all of those reservists will deploy directly to Gaza; many will rotate into other sectors, freeing up standing troops for the Gaza City offensive. The orders will give reservists at least two weeks before reporting for duty.

This surge comes on top of the tens of thousands already serving in the reserves since the war began. Officials say the added manpower underscores the scale of the looming operation and the government’s determination to deliver a decisive blow to Hamas’s military capabilities.

The timing of the planned assault is shadowed by Hamas’s claim of agreeing to a ceasefire. If a hostage deal materializes, sources acknowledged, the Gaza City offensive could be paused or canceled. But until such a breakthrough is finalized, the IDF continues to prepare for a full-scale ground invasion.

