BIZARRE: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Campaign Aide Caught Slipping Reporter Cash Inside Potato Chip Bag

A campaign aide to embattled New York Mayor Eric Adams was suspended Wednesday after she attempted to slip a reporter a wad of cash hidden inside a crumpled bag of potato chips.

The bizarre incident unfolded at the opening of Adams’s new campaign office in Harlem, where Winnie Greco — a longtime confidante of the mayor and former City Hall staffer once targeted in an FBI raid — approached The City reporter Katie Honan.

According to Honan, Greco insisted she take a partly opened bag of Herr’s Sour Cream & Onion chips. Inside was a red envelope containing a $100 bill and multiple $20 bills. Honan, realizing what she had received, immediately called Greco to return the money. Greco refused, later suggesting they could meet “at some point in Chinatown.”

When pressed for an explanation, Greco offered a shifting story: “I make a mistake. I’m so sorry. It’s a culture thing. I don’t know. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, honey.”

She later pleaded, “Can we forget about this? Please don’t do in the news nothing about me. I just wanted to be her friend.”

By Wednesday evening, Adams’s reelection campaign announced her suspension.

The scandal comes as the mayor himself faces steep political headwinds. Adams was indicted last September on federal bribery charges for allegedly acting as an unregistered foreign agent on behalf of Turkey. Those charges were later dropped at the direction of President Donald Trump, who bragged last month, “I helped him out a little bit.”

Adams is running for reelection but is polling far behind rivals, including Republican Curtis Sliwa, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani.

