Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Ad Banner
Ad Banner

Jewish Teen Assaulted Outside Lyon Shul Amid Rising Wave of Antisemitic Violence in France

Ad Banner

A 14-year-old Jewish boy was attacked outside a shul in Lyon, France, last week in what prosecutors are investigating as an antisemitic assault.

The assault occurred on August 22, when the boy was approached by a man in his 20s while walking home alone. According to the victim’s father, the assailant asked if the boy smoked, then hurled antisemitic insults before kicking him in the hip. The teenager required medical treatment and was given two days of leave for his injuries, Libération reported.

Lyon prosecutor Thierry Dran confirmed the case is being investigated as “aggravated violence against a minor due to religious affiliation.” No arrests have been made.

Lyon Mayor Grégory Doucet said he was “deeply shocked” by the assault. “As mayor and as a citizen, I condemn with the greatest firmness these antisemitic acts,” Doucet said, vowing that perpetrators must be “identified and punished with the full force of the law.”

The city will also replant a tree in memory of Ilan Halimi – a French-Jewish man tortured and murdered in 2006 in a ransom plot motivated by antisemitism – which was attacked and destroyed in a separate recent antisemitic incident.

The latest attack comes amid escalating tensions between Paris, Jerusalem, and Washington over France’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state next month. Jewish leaders have warned that anti-Israel rhetoric from French political parties is fueling violence on the streets.

Yonathan Arfi, president of the CRIF umbrella group of French Jewish communities, blasted the government’s statehood push, warning it was emboldening extremist movements like La France Insoumise (LFI), a far-left party accused of normalizing antisemitic rhetoric.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently accused President Emmanuel Macron of contributing to antisemitism by advancing recognition of Palestinian statehood. Macron fired back, charging Netanyahu with “weaponizing antisemitism” while insisting that Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank provide “a pretext for antisemitism” worldwide.

U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Kushner issued a public rebuke of Macron’s government, warning that antisemitic assaults, synagogue vandalism, and attacks on Jewish-owned businesses in France occur “nearly every day.”

France recorded 1,570 antisemitic incidents in 2024, one of the highest totals on record, according to the SPCJ Jewish security service. That included 106 physical assaults, the most in over a decade.

Jewish security watchdog BNVCA has noted that most of the attacks are carried out by individuals from Muslim backgrounds.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Ad Banner
Ad Banner

Leave a Reply

RH_3
Ad Banner
Ad Banner

Popular Posts

Report: Military Police Deployed To Jerusalem, Beitar Illit, & Elad To Arrest Draft-Dodgers

HAMAS SHILLS: 150 News Outlets Across 50 Countries to Launch Coordinated Anti-Israel Push On Monday

SHOCKING: New Poll Finds 60% Of American Gen Z Voters Side With Hamas Over Israel

Trump’s Postwar Gaza Blueprint: A $100 Billion Gamble to Relocate Residents and Build a U.S.-Run Economic Hub

Former NYC Mayor And Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani Seriously Injured In New Hampshire Car Crash

“Disgraceful:” UK Bans Israeli Gov’t From One Of World’s Leading Arms Fairs

ON THE BRINK: Iranian Regime About To Collapse As Citizens Are “Yearning For Freedom,” Analysis Suggests

Israel Prepares Tough Response As Largest-Ever Gaza Flotilla Heads Out From Spain

WATCH: Hagaon HaRav Yosef To Yeshiva Bochrim: “If Military Police Come For You, Stand Up To Them”

NEW DETAILS: Israeli PM Netanyahu Mocks Hamas After IDF Airstrike Kills Terror Spokesman Abu Obeida

Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media