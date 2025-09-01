IDF To Begin Call Up Of 60,000 More Reservists On Tuesday As Gaza City Offensive Looms

The IDF will begin mobilizing 60,000 reservists on Tuesday in one of the largest call-ups of the war, as the military shifts its weight toward Gaza ahead of a planned ground offensive on Gaza City.

According to the IDF, the majority of the new reservists — between 40,000 and 50,000 — are scheduled to report for duty on September 2. Two additional waves are planned in the coming months: one in November–December and another in February–March 2026.

The new deployment adds to the tens of thousands of reservists already in uniform, marking a dramatic expansion of Israel’s war footing. Military officials confirmed that roughly 20,000 reservists currently serving will have their tours extended by 30 to 40 days.

In total, the IDF expects to have around 130,000 reservists active at the height of the offensive.

The mobilization underscores Israel’s preparations for a major push into Gaza City, where military planners say Hamas’s last organized forces remain entrenched.

