Trump Praises D.C. Mayor Bowser for National Guard Crime Crackdown, Pressures Blue-State Governors to Follow Suit

President Donald Trump on Monday hailed Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for cooperating with his deployment of National Guard troops to curb violent crime in the capital, while blasting Democratic governors in other states for refusing similar partnerships.

“Wow! Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing CRIME down to virtually NOTHING in D.C.,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. He contrasted Bowser with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom — whom he mockingly labeled “Newscum” — accusing them of “spending all their time justifying violent crime” instead of cooperating with federal enforcement.

Bowser, who had long sparred with Trump, struck a markedly different tone last week, acknowledging that the federal troop surge “enhance[d] what MPD has been able to do.” Since the partnership began on Aug. 11, carjackings have fallen by 87% and overall violent crime is down 45%, she reported.

The White House claims Bowser’s popularity has surged 25 points since the crackdown, though it has not cited polling data to support the figure. A Washington Post–Schar School survey in May placed her approval at 53%.

Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed Monday that 1,599 arrests have been made in Washington since the start of the campaign, with 165 illegal guns seized. National Guard forces have not carried out arrests but have patrolled alongside Metropolitan Police and federal partners including the FBI and U.S. Park Police.

Trump pointed to the D.C. results as a model for cities like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Baltimore. “Wouldn’t it be nice to say that about Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and even the Crime Drenched City of Baltimore???” he wrote. “It can happen, and it can happen FAST! Work with us!!!”

The president said he is ready to dispatch Guard troops elsewhere if state leaders request it. “I’d love to do it if she’d like,” Trump said of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “I want to make this, like, friendly.”

The cooperation with Bowser comes months after Trump dismantled Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House — a reminder of how sharply the political calculus on crime has shifted in the capital.

