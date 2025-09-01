53 Shot, 7 Killed in Chicago Over Labor Day Weekend Amid Trump Threats of Federal Takeover

At least 53 people were shot — seven fatally — across Chicago over Labor Day weekend, police confirmed, as President Donald Trump escalated threats to send federal agents and National Guard troops into the city over the objections of state and local leaders.

The bloodshed unfolded in at least 31 separate shootings between late Friday and early Monday, including a mass shooting in Bronzeville that left seven people wounded in a drive-by attack just hours after Trump blasted Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on social media. “He better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming!” Trump warned in his Truth Social post.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting came Friday night in South Shore, where a 25-year-old woman was killed and another injured inside an apartment complex. Other deadly incidents spanned neighborhoods from East Garfield Park to Pullman, including a 43-year-old woman gunned down in Altgeld Gardens and a 33-year-old man shot in the head in West Inglewood. In Pilsen, a 46-year-old man was killed and two others wounded in a triple shooting.

The violence capped with a Monday morning eruption in Oakland, where five people — including a 17-year-old boy left in critical condition — were shot during a street disturbance.

In total, Chicago police said seven people were killed and dozens injured in one of the deadliest holiday weekends this year. No suspects were in custody in several of the shootings.

The carnage fueled Trump’s push to expand his federal crackdown on crime beyond Washington, D.C., where he recently placed the police under federal control. But both Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson have vowed to fight what they call a dangerous overreach.

Pritzker branded Trump’s plan “illegal, unconstitutional, and un-American,” while Johnson signed an executive order on Saturday launching the “Protecting Chicago Initiative” to prepare for what he described as “credible reports” of imminent federal militarized action. “We must take immediate, drastic action to protect our people from federal overreach,” Johnson said.

Despite the grim weekend, official city data shows shootings in Chicago down 37% and homicides down 32% compared to the first half of last year. But Trump insists Chicago will be his next target. “Do not come to Chicago, you are neither wanted here nor needed here,” Pritzker warned in return.

