Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Ad Banner
Ad Banner

Trump Says He Would Consider Reopening ‘Insane Asylums’ as Part of Crime Crackdown

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Ad Banner

President Donald Trump suggested he is open to reviving long-shuttered “insane asylums” as part of his sweeping anti-crime agenda, reviving a controversial debate over mental health care and public safety.

In an interview with the Daily Caller released Monday, reporter Reagan Reese asked Trump whether the federal government should reopen psychiatric institutions for people with “serious mental illness.”

“Yeah, I would,” Trump replied, pointing to New York and California as examples of states that once had large asylum systems. “They released them all into society because they couldn’t afford it. You know, it’s massively expensive. But we had, they were all over New York. I remember when I was growing up, Creedmoor… Bellevue… and they were closed by a certain governor. They released them into society, and that’s what you have. It’s a rough situation.”

Many of those institutions, including Bellevue, were transformed into psychiatric hospitals or repurposed facilities after widespread criticism of abusive conditions and mistreatment of patients.

Trump’s comments follow his recent push to remove homeless encampments from major cities. Earlier this month, he ordered the immediate clearing of Washington, D.C. encampments and deployed the National Guard after assuming control of the city’s police department.

“The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post at the time. “We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Ad Banner
Ad Banner

Leave a Reply

RH_3
Ad Banner
Ad Banner

Popular Posts

WhatsApp Urges iPhone Users to Update Their Phones Amid Newly Discovered Spyware Exploit

New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, The Most Ardent Terrorist-Sympathizing Jew In Congress, Won’t Run For Reelection

Drama In Belz: Huge Beis Medrash Can No Longer Accommodate Crowd For Rosh Hashanah Tefillos

Iran Tried to Hack Israeli Veterans Through Fake PTSD Help Site

Gaza-Bound Flotilla Carrying Greta Thunberg Departs Barcelona After Weather Delay

Israel’s High Court Unanimously Moves to Block Government Firing of Attorney General Baharav-Miara

IDF To Begin Call Up Of 60,000 More Reservists On Tuesday As Gaza City Offensive Looms

Passuk From The Parsha Sparks Heated Dispute In Security Cabinet Meeting

With Two Gedolei HaDor At the Helm, Slabodka Yeshiva Opens Elul Zman With Over 600 Bochurim; 120 New Talmidim Join

Jewish Enrollment Plummets at Ivy League Schools Amid Antisemitism Fears

Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media