Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Ad Banner
Ad Banner

Israel Man Beaten And Bloodied By “Free Palestine” Mob At Santa Monica Pier In Los Angeles

Ad Banner

An Israeli man was violently assaulted by a group of roughly 20 pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles on Sunday, in an attack he says targeted him simply for being Jewish. The incident is the latest in a wave of violent confrontations tied to the war in Gaza spilling onto U.S. streets.

The victim, 24-year-old Ariel Yaakov Marciano, moved to the United States earlier this year. He told Ynet he had come to Los Angeles for his cousin’s bar mitzvah when he and another Israeli, visiting from Las Vegas, were identified by demonstrators waving Palestinian and Mexican flags.

Marciano, who wore a Star of David necklace, said the group recognized them as Israeli after hearing them converse in Hebrew. “One of them hit me from behind on the head, and I started bleeding,” Marciano recounted. “Others pushed me, tore the chain from my neck and when I pushed one attacker, they all jumped on me.”

A video he posted to Instagram shows him bloodied and shaken, pleading with Israelis in Los Angeles to join him at the pier, saying he had been ambushed.

Marciano said that as he attempted to make his way to a police station, shouting “God bless Israel,” he was pepper sprayed. He added that one assailant brandished a knife and warned him, “You’re lucky I don’t stab you.” He expressed concern for his companion’s family, noting that one of the man’s children suffers from muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair. “I don’t know what happened to them,” Marciano said.

Marciano claimed police nearby did not intervene, saying the crowd was too large to control. “I can’t blame them,” he added, though his remarks highlight growing frustration among Jewish residents over perceived inaction from authorities.

The assault comes just a week after another reported attack on Israelis in Los Angeles. In that incident, several men walking home from shul near Wilshire and Crescent Heights were confronted by a group demanding they chant “Free Palestine.” One man, Eyal Dahan—whose two sons serve in the IDF—replied, “Long live the IDF.” He was punched, his kippah knocked to the ground, and another man in his group was slashed on the hand.

Dahan later identified one of Marciano’s alleged attackers as the same individual who assaulted him. “They’re paid $150 for three hours to protest. They’re very violent,” Dahan said.

Marciano’s  cousin, Guy Illouz, was abducted by Hamas from the Nova music festival on October 7 and later killed in captivity. Another cousin was killed during Israel’s 2014 Operation Protective Edge.

Yet Marciano insists he will not hide his Jewish identity. “I lost one cousin in this war and another in Operation Protective Edge. I won’t take off my Star of David,” he said.

In a bizarre twist, hours after the attack, Marciano was dining in a restaurant when a stranger approached him and returned his stolen necklace. “He was a Chinese man who told me, ‘Here, this is yours.’ I don’t know how he found me, but the chain came back. I will keep wearing it.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Ad Banner
Ad Banner

Leave a Reply

RH_3
Ad Banner
Ad Banner

Popular Posts

WhatsApp Urges iPhone Users to Update Their Phones Amid Newly Discovered Spyware Exploit

New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, The Most Ardent Terrorist-Sympathizing Jew In Congress, Won’t Run For Reelection

Drama In Belz: Huge Beis Medrash Can No Longer Accommodate Crowd For Rosh Hashanah Tefillos

Iran Tried to Hack Israeli Veterans Through Fake PTSD Help Site

Gaza-Bound Flotilla Carrying Greta Thunberg Departs Barcelona After Weather Delay

Israel’s High Court Unanimously Moves to Block Government Firing of Attorney General Baharav-Miara

IDF To Begin Call Up Of 60,000 More Reservists On Tuesday As Gaza City Offensive Looms

Passuk From The Parsha Sparks Heated Dispute In Security Cabinet Meeting

With Two Gedolei HaDor At the Helm, Slabodka Yeshiva Opens Elul Zman With Over 600 Bochurim; 120 New Talmidim Join

Jewish Enrollment Plummets at Ivy League Schools Amid Antisemitism Fears

Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media