Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Leftist Website Paid Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk — Two Days Before He Was Killed

Feminist website Jezebel is facing intense backlash after publishing an article in which a reporter paid self-described witches on Etsy to place curses on Charlie Kirk — just two days before the conservative activist was assassinated at a Utah Valley University event.

The article, published Monday, mocked Kirk while detailing how the writer purchased “multiple curses” intended to silence the Turning Point USA founder. “Are you interested in punishing Kirk for the years of regressive rhetoric he’s shouted at America’s youth and anyone within earshot?” the piece asked readers. “To ruin his day with the collective feminist power of the Etsy coven would be my life’s greatest joy.”

The Jezebel reporter admitted to unease about the stunt, writing, “Now, is it ethical to curse a man I’ve never met? Probably not. But is it unethical to let him keep talking? Yes. So here we are, in the gray area.”

On Wednesday, Kirk was gunned down mid-speech during his “American Comeback Tour,” fatally shot in the neck as he addressed students in Orem, Utah. The suspected assassin remains at large.

Following the killing, Jezebel quietly added an editor’s note to the top of the piece: “This story was published on September 8. Jezebel condemns the shooting of Charlie Kirk in the strongest possible terms. We do not endorse, encourage, or excuse political violence of any kind.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Military Police Raid The Homes Of Chareidi Hesder Students

Police Recover Rifle Used By “College-Age” Assassin in Charlie Kirk Murder as Manhunt Intensifies [VIDEO]

“We Will Never Forget”: America Honors The Nearly 3,000 Victims On 24th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

TWENTY FOUR YEARS: See Footage Of Hatzolah On 9/11 At WTC; Hear The Horror On The Radio

“They Should Have Killed 50:” 2 Arab-Israeli Bus Drivers Arrested For Incitement After Ramot Terror Attack

Resident Warns: “Ramot Has Become A Target For Terrorists:” Calls On Municipality To Take Urgent Action

Were The Doha Strike Bombs Too Small? And Why Didn’t Israel Strike Hamas In Turkey?

Report: The Promises By Israel & US To Qatar Last Week

Poll: Mamdani Still Tops Cuomo in NYC Mayoral Race, Even in a Head-to-Head Matchup

WATCH: Trump Mourns “Heinous Assassination” Of “Legendary Martyr” Charlie Kirk in Oval Office Address