TRUMP GOES NUCLEAR: Unleashes On Antisemite Ilhan Omar, Revives Brother Marriage Scandal

President Donald Trump launched a blistering takedown of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Truth Social, hammering the Somali-born congresswoman over her radical views and resurfacing allegations of immigration fraud.

The broadside marked Trump’s latest clash with Omar, a leading member of the far-left “Squad,” and underscored the deep rift between America-first conservatives and progressive Democrats who, as Trump says, have no business lecturing Americans on policy while defending failed foreign ideologies.

In his Truth Social post, Trump contrasted Omar’s background with her political rhetoric, highlighting the collapse of governance in her native Somalia:

“Ilhan Omar’s Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence. 70% of the population lives in extreme Poverty, and widespread Food Insecurity. Somalia is consistently ranked among the World’s Most Corrupt Countries, including Bribery, Embezzlement, and a Dysfunctional Government. All of this, and Ilhan Omar tells us how to run America! P.S. Wasn’t she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship??? What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do, and how to do it.”

At the heart of Trump’s attack is the longstanding allegation that Omar committed immigration fraud by marrying her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, to help him obtain legal status in the United States. Omar married Elmi in 2009 and divorced him in 2017 — a timeline that continues to raise questions.

While mainstream outlets and Democrat-aligned fact-checkers insist there is “no conclusive evidence,” the allegation refuses to die. A 2025 report cited by The Jewish Voice quoted a Somali community leader claiming Omar privately admitted Elmi was, in fact, her sibling.

Omar dismisses the charges as “xenophobic smears,” but her evasions, contradictory records, and refusal to fully address the controversy suggest there is more to the story.

It’s also worth noting Omar’s history of antisemitic rhetoric. In 2019, Omar infamously tweeted, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” implying Jewish money controls American policy toward Israel. The comment sparked bipartisan outrage and forced a House resolution condemning hate — though Democrats stopped short of naming her.

She doubled down in 2022, equating Israel and the United States with Hamas and the Taliban.

