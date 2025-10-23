WATCH: FBI Releases New Footage in Hunt for Elusive January 6 Pipe Bomber

The FBI on Thursday released new surveillance footage and fresh details in its ongoing investigation into the unsolved pipe bomb case linked to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack — one of the most enduring mysteries surrounding that day.

The newly released video shows the unidentified suspect placing an explosive device outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters on the night of Jan. 5, 2021, just hours before the Capitol riot. Officials said the footage offers “a new angle” and clearer visuals of the suspect’s movements, as well as the first height estimate: approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall.

The suspect, dressed in a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, gloves, and a face mask, can be seen walking calmly through the DNC area around 7:52 p.m., placing a pipe bomb under a bench before leaving with a backpack over one shoulder. A second device was planted about 30 minutes later near the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters.

Neither bomb exploded, but their discovery the next day diverted law enforcement resources as the Capitol attack unfolded nearby.

“This video provides a clearer view of the suspect’s movements and could jog memories from those in the area that night,” said Steven Sundberg, assistant director of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

The bombs were made from galvanized pipes, kitchen timers, and homemade black powder, and were deemed “viable” by investigators. The bureau also highlighted the suspect’s distinctive black-and-gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers with a yellow logo — visible in multiple clips.

The FBI says it has conducted more than 1,000 interviews, analyzed 39,000 videos, and received over 600 tips, but the suspect’s identity remains unknown. The bureau doubled its reward to $500,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Frustration over the lack of progress has mounted in Congress. A recent report from two GOP-led House subcommittees criticized security failures, including revelations that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris unknowingly passed within feet of the DNC bomb hours before it was discovered.

“Four years on, and we still don’t know who planted these bombs or why — it’s unacceptable,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), chair of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight. “This failure undermines public trust and leaves our democracy vulnerable.”

