Ireland’s Chief Rabbi Urges ‘Dialogue and Respect’ After Anti-Israel Candidate Catherine Connolly Elected President

Ireland’s Chief Rabbi Yoni Wieder on Sunday urged newly elected President Catherine Connolly to engage with the country’s small Jewish community and promote unity following her victory in a divisive campaign marked by heated rhetoric over Israel and Palestine.

Connolly, a far-left independent long known for her criticism of Israel, won Saturday’s presidential election after running on a populist platform emphasizing neutrality in foreign affairs and economic reform. Her remarks earlier this year describing Hamas as “part of the fabric of the Palestinian people” drew sharp rebuke from Jewish leaders and Irish moderates alike.

In a statement released after the vote, Rabbi Wieder said he hoped Connolly’s presidency would “unite rather than divide” and help “promote dialogue, respect, and understanding across Irish society.”

“My hope is that President Connolly will take the opportunity in due course to engage directly with Ireland’s Jewish community, to hear our concerns and to better understand how the conflict continues to affect our small community here,” Wieder said.

Ireland’s Jewish population — roughly 2,000 people — has expressed growing unease in recent years over increasingly polarized political discourse surrounding Israel. Dublin has long been one of the most vocal critics of Israeli policy within the European Union, with Irish lawmakers frequently condemning military actions in Gaza and calling for recognition of a Palestinian state.

Wieder, who has served as chief rabbi since 2021, noted that Connolly’s past comments and voting record “do not reflect the outlook of someone committed to a secure and peaceful future.” Still, he said he remained “hopeful that dialogue is possible.”

Connolly’s election capped an unusually charged race in which foreign policy dominated the conversation, despite polls showing voters were far more concerned about housing shortages, immigration, and rising living costs.

“It’s also telling how central Israel-Palestine has been to this election, despite polls showing that people are far more concerned with issues such as housing, immigration, and the cost of living,” Wieder said.

Connolly, who succeeds President Michael D. Higgins, has not yet commented on Wieder’s remarks. In her victory speech Saturday, she pledged to be a “president for all the people of Ireland” and to focus on “justice, inclusion, and equality.”

