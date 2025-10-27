“We’re Finished, Senator”: CNBC Anchor Cuts Off Fiery Clash With Democrat On Government Shutdown [VIDEO]

A tense on-air showdown between Sen. Rubén Gallego (D-Ariz.) and CNBC “Squawk Box” host Joe Kernen boiled over Monday morning, ending abruptly when the anchor terminated the interview after a fiery exchange over the ongoing government shutdown and Democrats’ demand to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies.

The back-and-forth began with Kernen questioning competing Senate spending proposals but quickly spiraled into an all-out confrontation when Gallego accused Republicans of “refusing to hear” a clean bill to pay federal workers.

“Instead of debating it and actually putting it to a vote, [Republicans] stopped it altogether,” Gallego said. “Our bill was simple — pay every government employee right now while we work this out.”

Kernen pushed back, pointing to Republican objections that Democrats were tying the shutdown fight to health-care spending. “Did you agree with Democrats’ criticism that the other bill gave President Trump too much leeway on which employees to pay?” he asked.

Gallego snapped back: “Because it gave the president power to decide who’s essential. Let’s be honest — this president is temperamental. He acts like a child. He’s petty. If you give him that power, he’ll use it in a petty, childlike way.”

The exchange quickly devolved into cross-talk. Kernen accused Democrats of “demanding more appropriations,” while Gallego insisted the fight was about protecting 24 million Americans from skyrocketing insurance premiums.

“We want to make sure that Americans do not see their insurance premiums doubled,” the senator said.

Kernen pressed him on the Democrats’ $1.5 trillion spending proposal, questioning why the same extension couldn’t be achieved for far less.

“You could extend the Obamacare subsidies for one year for $40 billion,” Kernen said. “For ten years, it’s about $345 billion. What’s in the $1.5 trillion?”

Visibly irritated, Gallego shot back, “I’m sorry — are you an insurance broker?” before accusing Republicans of blocking any effort to protect working-class families.

The Arizona Democrat escalated his criticism, saying Republicans were “screwing up on tariffs, raising inflation, and now going to raise your premiums,” and even accused GOP leadership of “keeping the House of Representatives out until January to protect pedophiles.”

Kernen countered that Republicans “refuse to be blackmailed and held hostage into what Democrats want,” arguing that Speaker Mike Johnson had no obligation to act on Democratic demands.

As Gallego continued talking over the host, Kernen tried to regain control — then abruptly ended the segment.

“Okay,” Kernen said tersely. “We’re finished, Senator. Thanks for your time.”

Unfazed, Gallego smiled and replied, “I appreciate it. You too — have a good one.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)