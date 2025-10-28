Thousands Converge Upon Werdiger Home to Comfort Pillar of Chessed and Torah Activism, Gerrer Rebbe Sends Special Emissary [PHOTOS]

(By YS Gold)

The past week saw an unprecedented event in the history of Boro Park as thousands streamed to the home of Mrs. Libby Werdiger, a”h, who passed away last week leaving behind an incredible legacy of Torah and chessed, where her son, the legendary askan and philanthropist sat shivah.

Among the masses of those offering comfort were the Gedolei Hador and heads of state, leaders of Klal organizations and institutions representing tens of thousands, chief Rabbis, Rabbonim and Admorim, community leaders and politicians, as well as men and women, young and old—all of whom have come to admire Reb Shloime Werdiger, a legend of Torah philanthropy and activism for the klal.

A special delegation arrived at the direct behest of the Gerrer Rebbe shlit”a, who sent his son, Harav Nechemia, shlit”a, as his personal messenger to deliver condolences. “Truthfully, I should be making the journey myself… but I don’t have the koach,” said the Gerrer Rebbe, shlit”a. Reb Yonasan Borenstein, executive director of Ichud Mosdos Gur, the umbrella organization entailing hundreds of institutions and organizations in Eretz Yisroel, made the journey as well—expressly to comfort this leader in Torah philanthropy.

From members of the Mo’etzes Gedolei HaTorah to leaders of the global Chabad-Lubavitch movement, from the Viznitzer Rebbe of Monsey to the son of the Skverer Rebbe—the crowds at the shivah home gave voice to the deep admiration and gratitude that Klal Yisroel harbors toward Reb Shloime.

But amid all the high-profile visits, one observer noticed a teenager from the neighborhood make his way bashfully into the shivah home—only to be greeted with the same deference and respect that Reb Shloime accorded to the most important visitors who came that week.

This was only a glimpse of the true mark of the ahavas Yisroel of this illustrious community leader and activist who carries an outsized role in moving Klal Yisroel forward in an often dark and confusing galus.