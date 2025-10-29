WATCH: CNN Grills Democrat Over Refusal To Reopen Government to Save Millions From Losing Food Stamp Benefit

CNN anchor Jake Tapper confronted Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) Tuesday over her party’s refusal to vote to reopen the government as the shutdown entered its 28th day — sparking a fiery on-air exchange that underscored the growing political stalemate in Washington.

Appearing on The Lead, Stansbury defended Democrats’ strategy as states move to sue the Trump administration over an impending halt to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which could leave millions without food aid by the weekend. Tapper, however, pressed her on why Democrats who claim to be fighting for those families won’t simply vote to reopen the government.

“This is a choice by the White House,” Stansbury insisted.

“Congresswoman, this is also a choice by Senate Democrats to not vote to open the government,” Tapper fired back.

The exchange grew heated as the two sparred over whether Democrats were using the shutdown to push for unrelated demands — including the restoration of Medicaid funding and an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

“I understand why they’re doing it,” Tapper said. “But they’re doing it because they want Obamacare premiums extended past the end of the year.”

Stansbury countered that the administration already has the authority and funding to prevent food shortages: “The money for contingency plans is sitting there. That’s why the states are suing the White House for withholding food.”

When Tapper noted that only “two to three weeks’ worth” of funds remained, Stansbury shot back, “Yeah, well it may not be a big deal to you, but for the grandparents feeding their children—it is everything.”

“It is a big deal to me!” Tapper interjected.

By the end of the tense interview, Tapper again pressed the congresswoman to urge her party to vote to reopen the government.

“Sir! I am here in the House of Representatives. It is shut down,” Stansbury snapped. “I am fighting to get the government reopened, to get SNAP funded, and to make sure Americans are fed this weekend. But show me a single Republican who’s here doing the same.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)