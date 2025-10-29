Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH: HaRav Elya Brudny Urges Jewish Voters to Prioritize Impact in “Crucial” NYC Mayoral Election

Harav Elya Brudny shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of the Mirrer Yeshiva in Brooklyn and a leading member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, visited a local polling site on Wednesday to cast his ballot in the New York City mayoral election.

Describing the race as “tremendously crucial,” Rav Elya emphasized the responsibility of every eligible voter to participate and to do so thoughtfully. He cautioned against casting ballots for candidates with no realistic path to victory, calling such votes a “terrible mistake.”

Without naming specific contenders, Rav Elya encouraged the community to take the election seriously, to make time in their schedules to vote, and to consider carefully where their vote would have the greatest impact.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

