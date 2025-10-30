Three Polls Show Mamdani Dominating Late Stages of NYC Mayoral Race as Cuomo Struggles to Gain Ground

With just days left before Election Day, a trio of new polls paints a sobering picture for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo — and a commanding one for Democratic Socialist front-runner Zohran Mamdani.

According to the latest Quinnipiac University survey, Mamdani leads Cuomo by 10 points (43% to 33%), with Republican Curtis Sliwa pulling 14%. That marks a tightening race from earlier this month, when Mamdani held a 13-point edge. “Zohran Mamdani has a 10-point lead over Andrew Cuomo, with Curtis Sliwa a distant third,” said Quinnipiac’s Mary Snow, noting that the growing number of undecided voters could inject volatility in the campaign’s final days.

But an Emerson College/PIX11/The Hill poll released Thursday suggests a far less competitive contest. In that survey, Mamdani commands a 25-point lead, 50% to 25%, with 21% backing Sliwa — nearly splitting the anti-Mamdani vote. Emerson’s data shows Mamdani surging seven points since last month, while Cuomo’s support slid three. Among Black voters, Mamdani’s support skyrocketed from 50% to 71%, solidifying a crucial bloc that once leaned toward traditional Democrats.

A Marist Institute poll also released Thursday morning falls between the two, showing Mamdani up 48% to 32%, with 16% for Sliwa. “It’s Mamdani’s race to lose,” said Marist pollster Lee Miringoff, noting that despite relentless attacks, Cuomo has failed to dent Mamdani’s popularity.

Indeed, Mamdani remains one of the most favorably viewed candidates in the field — 57% of likely voters hold a positive opinion of him, compared to 55% unfavorable for Cuomo. “Cuomo is upside down,” Miringoff added bluntly.

The data underscores how Sliwa’s presence is fracturing the opposition. In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, Mamdani leads Cuomo by just 7 points (51%–44%), but when Cuomo is removed from the equation, Mamdani’s margin over Sliwa balloons to 26 points (59%–33%).

Demographically, Mamdani’s coalition mirrors the progressive base that vaulted him to prominence. He dominates among voters under 45 (64%–21%), trounces Cuomo among liberals, and holds a decisive edge among women and minority voters. Cuomo maintains a slim advantage among moderates and older voters, while Sliwa consolidates conservatives with 45% support from that group.

Even among Jewish voters, where Mamdani has faced sharp backlash for his anti-Israel rhetoric, he still commands about one-third of the vote, while Cuomo leads with 55%, according to Marist.

Taken together, the new numbers suggest Mamdani’s hold on the race is firm — and barring a late-breaking shift, the Democratic Socialist firebrand is poised to reshape City Hall in his image.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)