Anti-Israel, Q-Anon Conspiracy Theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Trump’s Throne — and She’s Already Plotting Her 2028 Path

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an anti-Israel Republican and a geyser of conspiracy-laden stupidity, is laying the groundwork for a 2028 presidential campaign, according to a new report that portrays the far-right firebrand as both a loyalist to Trumpism and an aspirant to inherit it.

The report, published Wednesday by Notus, cites four sources familiar with Greene’s thinking who say she is “plotting” a White House bid and believes she embodies the movement’s “real MAGA” spirit, in contrast to what she views as an increasingly compromised Republican establishment.

Greene, who has built her national brand on conspiracy-laden rhetoric and fiery clashes with both Democrats and GOP leadership, is said to be “trying to connect with a more national audience outside of the hardcore MAGA base.”

In recent months, Greene has appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher, The View, and CNN — forums typically hostile to her brand of politics but which offer broader exposure. Aides and confidants reportedly see these appearances as early tests of her ability to reach beyond Trump’s base, an essential step if she hopes to mount a credible national campaign.

Greene has also sharpened her criticism of her own party. On Real Time, she blasted Republicans for lacking a “plan” to replace Obamacare, calling their inaction “infuriating.” She has accused male colleagues of being “weak,” slammed GOP leaders for having “no plan” to end the ongoing government shutdown, and publicly pressured her party to release long-classified files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Those close to Greene describe her as convinced she can rally the Trump movement’s donor base and grassroots infrastructure. One source told Notus that Greene believes she “has the national donor network to win” the 2028 GOP primary — a sign she sees herself not as a spoiler but as a legitimate contender.

Her ambitions have surfaced before. In an October appearance on comedian Tim Dillon’s podcast, Greene brushed off questions about a presidential run.

“Oh my goodness. I hate politics so much,” she said. “People are saying that, and I’ve seen a few people saying ‘she’s running’… What I’m doing right now is I very much want to fix problems. That’s honestly all I care about.”

Still, Notus reports that several people close to her believe Greene’s long-term focus is squarely on the 2028 race — particularly if Trump wins in 2024 and she can position herself as his successor.

Greene, 50, first rose to prominence as a freshman lawmaker aligned with QAnon-linked conspiracies before reinventing herself as a central Trump ally and Republican fundraising powerhouse. Despite being stripped of committee assignments early in her tenure, she has since reemerged as a force within the House GOP and a constant presence in conservative media.

Her willingness to attack her own party — combined with an unapologetic embrace of hardline populism — has fueled speculation about her next move.

