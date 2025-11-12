Trump Rebrands Veterans Day as “Victory Day for World War I,” Citing U.S. Role in Germany’s Defeat

Standing before rows of white headstones in Arlington National Cemetery, President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that Veterans Day will now also be known as “Victory Day for World War I,” invoking America’s role in forcing Germany’s surrender on Nov. 11, 1918.

“Today is not only Veterans Day,” Trump declared at the windswept ceremony, “but my proclamation that we are now going to be saying and calling it Victory Day for World War I. We’re the ones that won the wars.”

The announcement, made after Trump and Vice President JD Vance laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, resurrects a proposal the president first floated in May on Truth Social. Trump had previously suggested May 8 — marking the end of World War II — be recognized as “Victory Day,” but the official Veterans Day proclamation released Monday made no mention of the change.

On Tuesday, Trump appeared to expand the idea, saying: “From now on, we’re going to say Victory Day for World War I and World War II. And maybe someday someone will add a few more, because we won a lot of good ones.”

Trump’s remarks, delivered amid freezing gusts at Arlington, reflected his penchant for symbolic rebranding and patriotic revivalism. “When I saw France and the U.K. celebrating Victory Day, I said, ‘We’ve got to have one,’” he said. “Nobody even talked about it in our country.”

The president also used the occasion to praise U.S. veterans and celebrate the apparent end of the 42-day government shutdown, telling the crowd, “Our heroes lived through unthinkable nightmares so we could live the American dream — and that dream is coming back, stronger than ever.”

Flanked by Vance and Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins, Trump hinted at even bigger commemorations ahead, including a proposed “triumphal arch” near Arlington to mark America’s 250th birthday next year.

“Victory Day,” Trump said, “is just the beginning of honoring how much we’ve already won.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)