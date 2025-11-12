WILLIAMSBURG: Newly Appointed NYPD Brooklyn North Chief Mark Vazquez Visits Williamsburg Shomrim Headquarters {PHOTOS}

Assistant Chief Mark A. Vazquez, who was appointed in September as the new Assistant Chief of Patrol Borough Brooklyn North, visited the new Williamsburg Shomrim headquarters to meet with the organization’s coordinators and leadership team.

Chief Vazquez, who previously served as Commanding Officer of the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg and later led the 75th and 73rd Precincts, was joined by the commanding officers of the Brooklyn North precincts that serve the Williamsburg area, including the 90th, 94th, 79th, and 81st Precincts.

The meeting focused on collaboration, communication, and continued efforts to keep the community safe. Chief Vazquez praised Williamsburg Shomrim for their vital work serving as the “eyes and ears” of the NYPD and for their role in assisting with dozens of arrests each year, often helping remove dangerous criminals from the streets of Williamsburg.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)