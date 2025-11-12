JFK’s Grandson Jack Schlossberg Launches Bid to Succeed Self-Hating Jew Jerry Nadler in Congress

Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of President John F. Kennedy, officially launched his campaign Wednesday to succeed retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler in New York’s 12th Congressional District, reviving one of America’s most storied political dynasties in one of the country’s bluest strongholds.

In an email to supporters obtained by Politico, the 32-year-old Kennedy heir announced, “Jack here with an exciting update… we are OFFICIALLY launching Jack for New York TOMORROW, November 12!! We’ve been working so hard over here and cannot wait to kick the campaign into high gear.”

His campaign website, which went live Tuesday night, brands Schlossberg as the face of generational change under the slogan: “A New Generation of Leadership for New York.” The site’s opening pitch reads: “Each generation of Americans is tested. The 2026 midterms is our moment.”

The son of U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and political correspondent for Vogue, Schlossberg has leaned heavily into his family’s legacy — while also cultivating a reputation for controversy. Known for his brash social media presence, he has publicly mocked conservative pundits and feuded with his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Schlossberg’s brashness has divided Democrats in the district, where he faces a crowded primary field that includes Assemblyman Micah Lasher, expected to earn Nadler’s endorsement, and nonprofit organizer Liam Elkind, 26. Nadler, who is retiring after 32 years in Congress, has been blunt about Schlossberg’s prospects.

“There’s nothing particularly good or bad about a Kennedy holding my seat,” Nadler told CNN in September. “But he doesn’t have a record of public service. He’s not going to be a major candidate.”

Schlossberg, undeterred, says his unconventional background is an asset. “This district needs someone who knows how to fight back effectively in this new political era,” he told The New York Times, touting his experience navigating what he called “a toxic and polluted media environment.”

If elected, Schlossberg would become the first member of the Kennedy family to represent New York in Congress, a symbolic homecoming for a dynasty that helped shape the Democratic Party for half a century. But with his viral notoriety and unapologetic tone, the young Kennedy seems intent on proving one thing above all: the name alone won’t define him.

