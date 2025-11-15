Advertise
4 Law Enforcement Officers Shot in Rural Kansas

Four law enforcement officers were shot Saturday morning while responding to a residence in a rural area south of Topeka, Kansas.

The shooting was around 10:30 a.m. Three Osage County sheriff’s deputies and one Kansas Highway Patrol trooper were shot, Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood said.

Their conditions are “still very fluid,” Underwood said.

A male suspect died from gunshot wounds, leaders from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and state Highway Patrol said. One other male was injured and taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, officials said.

Deputies and troopers were responding to a domestic violence incident north of Carbondale. They were on scene for several minutes when gunfire erupted, authorities said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded immediately to the call of the shooting, officials said.

The area of the shooting is a rural region close to U.S. Highway 75. There is no active threat to the public, Underwood said.

(AP)

