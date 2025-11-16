HATE IN FLATBUSH: Bachur Targeted in Hat-Snatching Attack; NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim Nab Two Suspects

Two suspects are in NYPD custody after a bachur was targeted in a hat-snatching incident Sunday afternoon near Avenue N and East 16th Street. Flatbush Shomrim responded quickly, tracking a group of six individuals believed to be involved.

Shomrim members guided police to the suspects, leading to arrests at Coney Island Avenue and Kings Highway.

Sources tell YWN that the same individuals may have carried out a similar hat-snatching just minutes earlier on Avenue J and East 16th Street. The investigation is ongoing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)