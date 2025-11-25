Tornado Rips Through Houston Suburbs, Damaging 100+ Homes

Residents in more than 100 homes north of Houston faced lots of cleanup Tuesday following a tornado that tore off roofs and smashed windows as heavy rain fell in the South and snow came down in parts of the Midwest this Thanksgiving travel week.

No injuries were reported in the storm Monday that uprooted trees, downed power lines and created paths of debris throughout some neighborhoods. National Weather Service staff were expected to survey the area to determine if multiple tornadoes had struck. Heavy fog made it difficult to assess all the damage Tuesday morning on an otherwise calm day.

Meanwhile, multiple rounds of storms and showers were expected in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Heavy rain shut down air traffic control operations for about 10 minutes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, but things were back to normal, a spokesperson said. The storm system was expected to move to the Northeast by Tuesday night, with another one in the forecast in the Pacific Northwest.

Even though the official start of winter is nearly a month away, a winter storm was developing in the northern part of the country, with snow falling in North Dakota.

“That’s impacting North Dakota, Minnesota, including Minneapolis, and then portions of the northern Great Lakes,” said weather service meteorologist Marc Chenard in College Park, Maryland. Snowfall was expected into Wednesday, he said.

The holiday itself looked dry, cold and breezy for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, with lake-effect snow expected through Friday.

“It’s pretty narrow bands, but they’ll be some significant snowfall accumulations across off the lakes in Michigan and western New York,” Chenard said. More winter weather could arrive in the central and northern parts of the country over the weekend, he said.

In Texas, some people hunkered down in their homes and hid in closets during the storm. More than 20,000 customers were without power at one point Monday.

“I had the door and I was trying to hold it shut so that nothing would end up in the house,” Miriam Harris told KTRK-TV. “It was so forceful.” She suffered roof and tree damage, and some of her holiday light display was mangled.

In Klein, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Houston, officials were working to fix multiple reported gas leaks, remove trees that were blocking roads, and clean up debris around homes and businesses, said Ja’Milla Lomas, a spokesperson for the Klein Fire Department. Damage also was reported in Cypress and Spring.

One engine crew temporarily took shelter in a resident’s garage as high winds moved through the area, posted the Cy-Fair Fire Department, which represents a collection of stations throughout the Houston region.

Photos and drone video posted on Facebook by the Harris County Precinct 4 constable showed roofs with shingles ripped off. Some debris blocked roads.

