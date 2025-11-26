FLATBUSH: Jewish Woman Robbed at Knifepoint and Assaulted on Avenue L in Broad Daylight

A Jewish woman was robbed at knifepoint and violently assaulted in Flatbush at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, after a suspect pulled a knife, threw her to the ground, and stole her phone, dropping the knife as he fled.

The incident unfolded near Avenue K and Nostrand Avenue, where the suspect was attempting to enter a local pharmacy. Flatbush Shomrim responded to a suspicious-person call about the man, but he left the area just one minute before they arrived.

Moments later, Shomrim received a second call reporting that a woman had been robbed and assaulted nearby. The attacker threw the victim to the ground while armed with a knife and forcibly grabbed her phone before fleeing toward Avenue K and East 29th Street, continuing onto Nostrand Avenue toward Avenue I, and ultimately blending into the crowd at the Junction.

The victim sustained injuries and was treated on scene by Flatbush Hatzolah.

NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim are actively investigating the brazen knifepoint robbery and assault. Photos of the suspect are attached below. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 and Flatbush Shomrim at 718-338-9797.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)