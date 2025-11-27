Well-Known NYPD Community Affairs Officer Nick Skomina Promoted to Detective

The NYPD has announced the well-deserved promotion of Community Affairs Officer Nick Skomina to the rank of Detective, recognizing his years of dedicated service and exceptional commitment to strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Detective Skomina has long been a familiar and respected figure across New York City, known for his professionalism, leadership, and heartfelt devotion to community engagement. Throughout his tenure with the Community Affairs Bureau, he has worked tirelessly to build trust, foster cooperation, and promote public safety initiatives that benefit countless New Yorkers.

Regularly seen at community events citywide, Skomina’s warm demeanor and genuine care for residents have made a lasting impact. His promotion reflects not only his expertise in outreach and crime prevention but also the deep appreciation felt by the communities he has served.

On behalf of the community, YWN extends a heartfelt Mazel Tov to Detective Nick Skomina on this significant and well-earned achievement!

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)