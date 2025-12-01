Advertise
Chuck Schumer’s Offices Hit With Bomb Threats Tied to “MAGA” Email Claiming 2020 Was Rigged

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., flanked by Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., right, speaks during a news conference on legislation to reverse SNAP cuts on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Monday that three of his New York offices were targeted with emailed bomb threats from an email address alleging the “2020 election was rigged.”

Schumer said in a statement that local law enforcement received bomb threats referencing his offices in Rochester, Binghamton and Long Island with the email subject line “MAGA.”

“Local and federal law enforcement responded immediately and are conducting full security sweeps,” Schumer said. “Everyone is safe, and I am grateful for their quick and professional response to ensure these offices remain safe and secure for all New Yorkers.”

A law enforcement source confirmed that Suffolk County police responded to Schumer’s Long Island office but could not confirm the details of the threat. The person requested anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

The U.S. Capitol Police declined comment, saying they do not discuss member security for safety reasons.

Schumer said in the statement that “these kinds of violent threats have absolutely no place in our political system.”

President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to former President Joe Biden but has falsely claimed since then that it was “rigged” or “stolen.” But courts dismissed or ruled against the campaign in dozens of lawsuits and the votes were certified by election officials in all 50 states.

(AP)

