Neturei Karta activists staged a disgraceful protest Tuesday night at 51st Street and 14th Avenue in Boro Park, hurling vulgar slogans at HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a as guests arrived for the Slabodka Yeshiva dinner.

The Neturei Karta chayos spewed rhetoric so crude and dishonorable that even longtime observers of Neturei Karta’s antics described the display targeting one of the generation’s leading gedolei Torah as “a new low.”

Inside the hall, the contrast could not have been starker. Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch — unfazed, unshaken, and wholly above the chaos outside — entered to thunderous singing from a packed crowd. The ovation underscored the deep reverence held for the Slabodka Rosh Yeshiva, a towering gadol whose gadlus b’Torah and decades of hadracha have earned him global reverence.

The protest has drawn strong communal condemnation, with many leaders reiterating that Neturei Karta represents no recognized Torah authority and operates entirely outside normative Jewish life.

To summarize: Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a brought with him Torah and Yiras Shamayim. Neturei Karta brought with them bizayon and chillul hashem.

