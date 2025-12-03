Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Administration Launches New Orleans Immigration Crackdown Targeting Violent Criminals

A protestor waves a flag in a pouring rain during a demonstration against an impending Customs and Border Patrol immigration crackdown in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A federal immigration crackdown began Wednesday in New Orleans under an operation that a Homeland Security official said would target violent criminals, expanding the Trump administration’s sweeps that have unfolded in other U.S. cities.

The aim of the operation is to capture immigrants who were released after their arrests for crimes such as home invasion, armed robbery and rape, Homeland Security Department Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

She did not say how many agents would be deployed under the operation. Louisiana has been preparing for weeks for an immigration crackdown that Republican Gov. Jeff Landry has said he would welcome.

“Sanctuary policies endanger American communities by releasing illegal criminal aliens and forcing DHS law enforcement to risk their lives to remove criminal illegal aliens that should have never been put back on the streets,” McLaughlin said. “

The Trump administration also launched immigration crackdowns in Los Angeles, Chicago and Charlotte, North Carolina. Landry is a close Trump ally who has moved to align state policy with the White House’s enforcement agenda.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

LINGERING MYSTERY: 10 Years After Vanishing, Search For Missing MH370 Plane to Restart

Tragedy In Jerusalem: In Rare Case, Healthy Child Dies Of Flu Despite Being Vaccinated

FIRST IN DECADES: Israel and Lebanon Hold Diplomatic Talks As US Seeks To Salvage Ceasefire

“Inevitable:” Israel Preparing For Major Confrontation With Hezbollah

Remains Transferred On Tuesday Don’t Belong To Either Hostage

BORO PARK: Slabodka Dinner Proceeds in Triumph as Neturei Karta Fringe Launches Vile Attacks on Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch

“Hates Jewish People, Hates Everybody”: Trump Unleashes on Ilhan Omar While Hammering Minnesota Fraud Case

Lakewood Daf Yomi’s Yarchei Kallah: From the Siyum Overlooking Har HaBayis to the Churva — and Shabbos in Teveria

Bat Yam Mayor Issues Rare Warning: Iranians Contacting Residents Directly, Shin Bet Alerts Public

TWO HATERS: Lapid and Bennett Slam PM: “Netanyahu Fled Because He Can’t Defend His Draft-Dodging Law”