Chile Becomes Latest Country to Ban Smartphones in Classrooms, Citing Youth Mental Health

FILE - A professor passes out cell phone signal jammers to students to place their cell phones into, as part of a pilot program to reduce mobile use during school hours, at Bicentenario School in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

Chile has passed a bill outlawing the use of mobile phones and other smart devices during classes at elementary and middle schools.

The new law will take effect next year, making Chile the latest country to restrict smartphone use among young students to reduce its harmful effects and curb classroom distractions. Other nations with various levels of restrictions on smartphone use at schools include France, Brazil, Hungary, the Netherlands and China.

“We are advancing a cultural change for children and adolescents who today, more than ever, need to see each other’s faces again, socialize during recess, and regain concentration to further boost learning,” Education Minister Nicolás Cataldo wrote on social media after the decision.

The Senate already approved the school cellphone ban in principle earlier this year, but made several changes that were put to a vote late Tuesday in Chile’s lower house of Congress.

After a debate, lawmakers overwhelmingly endorsed the updated legislation banning smartphone use during class hours — except during emergencies and for educational and other purposes specified under the law. The bill must be signed by President Gabriel Boric before taking effect nationwide at the start of the 2026 school year.

In response to rising concerns about young people and their mental health, parents and teachers in Chile have lobbied for such a law for years, arguing that the use of smartphones impairs students’ learning and emotional development. A school in Santiago, Chile’s capital, this year launched a successful pilot program that blocks cellphone signals.

More than half of all Chilean students reported digital devices disrupting their learning, according to the most recent international study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which evaluates student academic performance.

