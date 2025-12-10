Agudah National Action Summit Draws 1,500 for Two Days of Strategy, Unity, and Daas Torah [PHOTOS]

The inaugural Agudah National Action Summit, held December 1–2, brought together over 1,500 participants from across the broad spectrum of Torah Jewry under the banner of Agudath Israel of America. The enthusiasm and unity that filled the two-day event underscored the community’s drive to strengthen themselves and the broader Klal.

The Summit featured eight specialized tracks, each led by field experts, Gedolim, and Rabbonim. Sessions addressed a wide range of pressing communal realities—including shidduchim, chinuch, special needs, mental health, community growth, and complex halachic and legal challenges—equipping attendees with both practical strategies and the hashkafic grounding needed to navigate these issues with clarity and purpose.

Keynote

Opening the Monday Evening Dinner Keynote Session, Mr. Ronnie Wilheim highlighted the centrality of Daas Torah and the Summit’s deep connection to Agudath Israel’s mission. “The Agudah has spent more than 100 years bringing together diverse segments of Klal Yisroel and addressing the needs of both the individual and the community under the direction of our Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah,” he said. “Torah is our guiding light—our prism for every decision. It is through a Torah viewpoint that we confront antisemitism, the tuition crisis, and the shidduch crisis. That commitment to Daas Torah is what binds every track and ties them to Agudas Yisroel.”

Rav Yaakov Bender, addressing the energized crowd, praised the dedication of all who participated. “Every single person here wants to help Klal Yisroel,” he stated. He concluded with a charge of inspiration: “Our job today is to walk out of this makom kadosh and say, ‘I am ready to do more and more and more and more and more.”

Rav Uren Reich delivered powerful words about the unique challenges facing the current generation—challenges he noted are even more formidable than those of the past. He emphasized the critical importance of guarding oneself and ensuring the Yetzer Hara finds no entry point into one’s life.

The Community Builders Track

The Community Builders Track brought together stakeholders and activists from across the country, creating a vibrant forum for collaboration, insight, and shared purpose. Organizers intentionally designed the track not only as a space to present information but also as an opportunity to truly listen to those working on the ground in communities nationwide. Following an in-depth presentation on the history and development of the federal scholarship tax credit, the track shifted into an engaging roundtable breakout session, where Agudah staffers and attendees explored the nuances of the legislation together. Participants contributed their experiences, concerns, and creative ideas, offering valuable perspectives on the practical realities faced by families and schools. This open exchange allowed for a deeper understanding of the program’s potential and highlighted the collective commitment to ensuring its successful implementation across the country.

The Emerging Community Builders Track

The Emerging Communities Track gathered key leaders involved in building their communities from South Bend to South Florida and many places in between. Kicking off the morning, attendees heard reports about efforts to lower healthcare costs and threats to shechita, workplace religious freedom and shemiras Shabbos. It was followed by a panel of prominent builders of Klal Yisroel including Agudah Chairman Shlomo Werdiger, Bentzion Heitner of Toronto, and Yaakov Polatsek of Houston. They shared insights into overcoming challenges, how to work with others, and how to inspire the next generation of askonim. A session about political engagement and getting out the vote featured Chaskel Bennett, Uri Davidi, Rabbi Ephraim Gurell, and Yaakov Brisman all of whom provided their frank opinions and unique insights that could help activists across the country. It would not be an Agudah event without seeking Daas Torah, and this summit was no different. After lunch, the attendees participated in a lively question and answer session with Rabbi Ahron Kaufman of Waterbury, Rabbi Shragi Malinowitz of Jackson, NJ, and Rabbi Yaakov Robinson of the Midwest Conference of Rabbonim. The final session was a practical tutorial on how to succeed in zoning challenges as our communities expand into new buildings and neighborhoods. Mark Kurzmann, Esq. provided the legal expertise, Agudah board member Duvy Gross shared his experiences of a ten-year battle with Clifton to build a shul, and Avrohom Rosskamm shared his tips for success based on his experience as the chairman of a planning board.

The Kallah Teacher Track

The Kallah Teacher Track provided a warm, dedicated space for kallah teachers from around the globe to come together in shared mission and growth. Participants had the opportunity to learn directly from Daas Torah, gaining clarity and guidance on the complex realities facing today’s kallos and the evolving challenges within the world of shalom bayis and chinuch. Just as importantly, the track fostered a supportive environment where teachers could connect with one another, exchange experiences, and draw strength from a network of peers who understand the profound responsibility of this role. Through in-depth discussions, collaborative learning, and practical workshops, attendees explored how to identify and address the emotional, spiritual, and interpersonal struggles that many kallos encounter. The track left participants empowered, enriched, and united in their commitment to guide kallos with compassion, confidence, and a deep sense of Torah-centered purpose.

The Legal Professionals Track

The Legal Track that featured four presentations from a collection of Rabbonim and attorneys who lectured on topics such as religious and political activism in the workplace, advanced directives and end of life issues, ethical and halachic considerations for the legal practitioner and using the legal system to hold terror actors accountable.

“The presentations were very well received” stated Daniel Kaminetsky, Esq., Agudath Israel of America’s General Counsel. “I could tell that the audience was very engaged, which is the result of the high quality of the lectures. We look forward to continuing to offer attorneys the opportunity to earn CLE credit while being exposed to some of the legal issues that are particularly relevant to the Orthodox community.”

The Mental Health Professionals Track

The Mental Health Professionals Track offered an exceptional opportunity for frum clinicians to engage deeply with the guidance of Gedolei Torah and leading Rabbonim on the complex emotional and psychological challenges facing the frum community. Guided by leading Rabbonim such as Rav Yaakov Bender, Rav Dovid Cohen Rosh Yeshivas Chevron (who participated via Zoom), Rav Reuven Feinstein, Rav Sholom Kamenetsky, Rav Aharon Lopiansky, and the Novominsker Rebbe Rav Yisroel Perlow, participants gained Daas Torah that was marked by clarity, balance, and a nuanced understanding of contemporary mental health realities. Particularly impactful were sessions addressing early-stage marriage struggles, suicide awareness, bullying, and ethical clinical dilemmas, where Rabbonim and experienced professionals demonstrated respectful collaboration and clear role definition. Attendees described the track as profoundly grounding and strengthening, providing chizuk, restoring a sense of mission, and reinforcing the responsibility of mental health work as an avodah rooted in Torah values, while also fostering meaningful connection and professional community among frum practitioners.

The Rabbonim Track

The Rabbonim Session at the Agudah Action Summit drew an exceptional turnout, with a packed room of Rabbonim from across the community gathering for an in-depth exploration of “Case Studies in the Hashkafa and Halacha of Conflict Resolution: Shalom Bayis and Family Alienation.” The presentation and ensuing dialogue were described by participants as riveting, insightful, and highly relevant to the complex challenges faced in contemporary kehillos.

The overwhelming attendance highlighted how deeply Rabbonim appreciate structured guidance and practical tools in navigating delicate family dynamics. The thoughtful questions and active engagement throughout the session reflected the importance of the topic and the eagerness of Rabbonim to broaden their understanding in order to better assist their kehillos.

The Shadchan Track

The Shadchan Track at the Agudah Action Summit brought together a remarkable gathering of shadchanim from cities across the US and Canada, all united with one purpose: to deepen their knowledge, refine their craft, and strengthen their avodas hakodesh in guiding Klal Yisroel through the shidduch process.

The program featured enriching networking opportunities, an introduction to the innovative new shidduch platform MyMatsch, and the chance to hear from a wide range of voices, including dating coaches, mental-health professionals, therapists, and Roshei Yeshivah Rav Elya Brudny and Rav Reuven Feinstein, each offering insight from their own valuable perspective.

United in mission and spirit, participants left with enhanced tools, renewed clarity, and a strengthened sense of partnership in supporting singles and families throughout the community.

The Special Needs Professionals Track

The Special Needs Professionals Track at the Agudah Action Summit was an uplifting and transformative experience, drawing professionals from across the country who came eager to gain chizuk and deepen their knowledge. Participants engaged in thoughtful, candid sessions addressing the most pressing and sensitive issues facing the special needs community. A major highlight was the opportunity to hear directly from our Gedolim, who responded to complex questions with brilliance, insight, and warmth, providing a strong Torah framework to the professionals for the vital work they do. Leading doctors, clinicians, and therapists shared cutting-edge expertise and practical tools to help caregivers and professionals better support children and adults with special needs. Attendees left with renewed energy, purpose, and a deep sense of commitment to the beautiful neshamos they serve.

The Women in Leadership Track

The Women in Leadership Track brought together women leading organizations from across the globe for two days of inspiration, skill-building, and meaningful connection. The program opened with Mrs. Hadassah Waldman, welcoming the women and conveying the goal and vision of why this track was added to Agudah’s Action Summit. The first session, given by Mrs. Sara Rivka Kohn, using her extensive experience as a leader, was on how to grow yourself personally while guiding an organization’s growth. A highlight of the track was the zchus of hearing Rav Elya Brudny provide chizuk and participate in a Q&A moderated by Rabbi Yitzchok Hisiger.

Attendees gained insight from a panel of experienced askanim: Mr. Eli Tabak, Mr. Howard Tzvi Friedman, and Mr. Yakov Polatsek, who are leading board members and supporters of mosdos in their respective cities. They shared candid perspectives with Rabbi Ari Weisenfeld on what resonates with them as prospective donors, which strategies succeed, and they encouraged the women to feel confident to represent their organizations and leverage their strengths in reaching out to donors.

The keynote, led by Mrs. Carol Sarah Cohen and facilitated by Mrs. Chanie Jacobowitz, invited participants to reflect on their own experiences, recognize the power of their personal stories in guiding their work, and exploring strategies for communicating effectively with their teams. Mrs. Toby Tabak led a discussion and asked questions from Mrs. Brany Rosen, Mrs. Bina Sussman, and Mrs. Elke Pollak—who direct their own organizations—sharing insights on navigating the balance between family responsibilities and commitments to helping others. Mrs. Goldie Schechter facilitated an interactive roundtable that encouraged participants to exchange ideas, share experiences, and learn from one another’s leadership journeys. They also received practical guidance from Mrs. Hindy Langer on securing grants, and building strong relationships. The participants heard directly from Agudah board members, Mr. Shlomo Werdiger and Mr. Avi Schron, real answers to hard questions in how to effectively engage with boards and community stakeholders.

Additional Photos