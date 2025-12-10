BORO PARK: Over 100 Holocaust Survivors Participate in Pre-Chanukah Event at the New BPJCC Community Center {PHOTOS}

The BPJCC and JCCGCI hosted a pre-Chanukah luncheon event in honor of Boro Park’s Holocaust survivors. The gathering, organized specifically for women, took place on Tuesday, December 9, at the BPJCC’s new community center.

Rabbi Dovid Goldwasser, popular author and Rav of Khal Bnei Yitzchok shared words of inspiration with attendees.

“With the support of Metropolitan Commercial Bank in enabling this new space,” said Avi Greenstein, BPJCC CEO, “we were able to comfortably host 100 survivors with full accommodations for a dedicated Chanukah program. We are grateful to the bank as well as to Heritage Levavot for their sponsorship of our Chanukah programs year after year. Thank you to JCCGCI for partnering in this event as well.”

A musical presentation by the eighth graders of Bais Yaakov of Boro Park was followed by an additional selection of songs performed by Yitty Morgenstern and Leeba Garfunkel.

Mrs. Lipshitz, attendee and founder of Heritage Levavot and herself a Holocaust survivor shared a few words as well with a special focus on the importance of creating a link to the younger generation, representing the future of Klal Yisroel.

Mark Treyger is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jewish Community Relations Council of New York (JCRC-NY) and New York Police Department Deputy Chief Richie Taylor were welcome participants in the afternoon as well.

Rabbi Moshe Wieder, Executive Director of JCCGCI shared the following post-event reflection. “When someone in a concentration camp asked the Bluzhever Rebbe, Rav Yisrael Spira, how he could possibly recite Shehechiyanu while lighting the Chanukah menorah in such a place of horror, the Rebbe responded:

“When I saw that, even here, Jews were willing to risk their lives to fulfill a mitzvah, I realized that I had been granted the privilege to behold the neshamah of Am Yisroel. For that— for witnessing such extraordinary faith—I could honestly say Shehechiyanu, v’kiy’manu, v’higianu la’zman hazeh.

“As we merit this opportunity to celebrate Chanukah with the last surviving survivors, whose lives are a testament to Jewish resilience and sanctity even in the darkest times, we are extraordinarily grateful and inspired to exclaim “Shehechiyanu, v’kiy’manu, v’higianu la’zman hazeh.”

