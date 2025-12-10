Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

West Virginia Guardswoman Killed in D.C. Ambush Laid to Rest With Full Military Honors

A makeshift memorial for U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe is seen outside of Farragut West Station, near the site where the two National Guard members were shot, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

A West Virginia National Guard member who was fatally shot last month in the nation’s capital was laid to rest with full military honors in a private ceremony.

Spc. Sarah Beckstrom’s funeral took place Tuesday at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton, Gov. Patrick Morrisey said in a statement.

“The ceremony was deeply moving and reflected the strength, grace, and love of a remarkable young woman and the family and friends who surrounded her,” Morrisey said.

Beckstrom graduated with honors from Webster County High School in 2023 and joined the National Guard several weeks later. She served in the 863rd Military Police Company.

Beckstrom and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe were ambushed as they patrolled a subway station three blocks from the White House on Nov. 26. She died the next day.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who was also shot during the confrontation, has been charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty.

Morrisey has said Wolfe, who remains in a hospital in Washington, is slowly healing and his family expects he will be in acute care for another few weeks.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Israel Pressures Islamic Jihad for Return of Final Hostage’s Remains as Mediation Reaches Breaking Point

DRAMA ESCALATES: AG Hid Fact That Senior Aides Recused Themselves From Sde Teiman Case

Deputy MAG Tells Police: “Attorney General Directed My Every Move”

Storm Byron Arrives In Israel: “Rain Of The Likes We’ve Never Seen;” Severe Flooding Risks

Israeli President Herzog Firmly Denies Report Suggesting Secret Pardon Deal With Netanyahu

Alarm Sounded on Explosive Rise of Emoji-Based Antisemitism Across Social Media Platforms

Polar Vortex Threatens to Slam Northeast With First Major Storm of the Season

MAILBAG: Don’t Forget Who Deserves To Get Chanukah Gelt This Year

New Study Warns Social Media Is Turning Kids’ Brains Into Piles Of Mush

Trump Warns Maduro’s “Days Are Numbered,” Refuses to Rule Out U.S. Ground Invasion of Venezuela