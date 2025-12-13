Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion For Saturday’s Drawing

Will anyone hit the $1 billion jackpot?

The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1 billion will be drawn Saturday night. The drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The current jackpot ranks as the seventh-largest in the lottery game’s history, which dates back to 1992. A potential winner would have the option of either receiving the jackpot prize in a 30-year annuity, or getting an estimated $457.7 million lump-sum payment. Both of those figures are before taxes, of course.

The previous drawing, which took place Wednesday, had an estimated jackpot of $936 million.

The upcoming drawing will tie the Powerball record for the longest run without a jackpot win at 42 drawings. The lottery game’s last jackpot victory came in early September when a $1.787 billion grand prize was shared between winning tickets in Missouri and Texas. That was the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won, trailing only the $2.04 billion jackpot hit by a winning ticket in California in 2022.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)