US Briefly Halted Live Drone Feed to Israel Over Gaza Civilian Casualty Concerns

U.S. Briefly Cut Off Drone Intelligence to Israel During Gaza War

• In the second half of 2024, the U.S. temporarily cut off a live MQ-9 Reaper drone video feed over Gaza that Israel was using to pursue Hamas terrorists and help locate hostages, sources told Reuters.

• The pause lasted at least a few days and followed U.S. concerns over “civilian casualties” and treatment of Palestinian prisoners.

• The U.S. also restricted how some intelligence could be used for high-value targets, citing insufficient assurances it would comply with the law of war.

• Intelligence sharing resumed after Israel provided assurances; Biden administration lawyers later said Israel had not violated international law.