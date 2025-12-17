Half Of New Yorkers Want A New Governor, Yet Hochul Still Holds A Large Lead In 2026 Race

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul remains the clear frontrunner for reelection in 2026, even as voter frustration with her leadership runs deep and a majority of New Yorkers say they want a different governor, according to a new Siena University poll released Tuesday.

The survey reveals a striking political paradox: while just 37% of voters say they want Hochul reelected and 50% say they want someone else, the Democratic governor still holds commanding double-digit leads over her most likely Republican challengers.

In head-to-head matchups, Hochul leads Rep. Elise Stefanik by 19 points, 49% to 30%, and holds an even wider 25-point advantage over Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, 50% to 25%, Siena found. Large blocs of undecided voters — roughly one in five — remain in both matchups.

Hochul draws support from more than three-quarters of Democrats against either GOP contender. Stefanik dominates among Republicans, leading Hochul’s potential challengers in a primary 82% to 7%, while Blakeman leads Republican voters 73% to 7%. Among independents, Hochul still leads — by 10 points over Blakeman and seven over Stefanik.

Stefanik, a close ally of President Donald Trump, would easily defeat Blakeman in a Republican primary, 48% to 17%, according to the poll. Blakeman, who officially entered the race only last week, suffers from severe name recognition problems: 70% of voters said they don’t know enough about him, compared with 44% unfamiliar with Stefanik.

Still, the poll shows potential warning signs for Stefanik. In the politically critical suburbs of Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties, Blakeman holds a slightly positive favorability rating of 22% favorable to 19% unfavorable, while Stefanik posts a negative 20% to 27% rating in those same counties.

On the Democratic side, Hochul faces little resistance. She continues to dominate her estranged lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado, whom she would defeat 56% to 13% in a primary matchup.

Hochul also posted a rare bright spot in public perception. The poll found her favorability rating narrowly positive at 43% favorable to 41% unfavorable, marking only the third time this year Siena has shown her in positive territory. A year ago, her numbers were far worse — 39% favorable to 49% unfavorable — suggesting modest recovery.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)