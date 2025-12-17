Mamdani Fundraiser Praised Anti-NYPD Chants, Said America Should Be “Punished For Its Sins”

A member of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s transition team and a top fundraiser for his campaign once praised anti-police chants, embraced far-left ideology, and declared that the United States should be “punished for its sins,” according to social media posts that have resurfaced as Mamdani prepares to take office.

Jack Gross, a far-left activist with close ties to the New York City Democratic Socialists of America, was named last month to Mamdani’s economic development and workforce development transition committee, a 20-member panel tasked with shaping policy priorities for the incoming administration.

Gross also played a key role in financing Mamdani’s mayoral run, acting as an intermediary who helped raise more than $21,000 from over 600 donors, campaign records show.

But Gross’s past online statements paint a picture that is now drawing scrutiny as Mamdani assembles his governing team.

During the unrest following George Floyd’s death in 2020, Gross wrote that it was “beautiful” to hear protesters chant anti-police slurs that are too graphic to publish. In other posts, Gross repeatedly attacked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and praised efforts by detainees to escape federal agents.

In another post later that year, Gross wrote: “I must admit I do believe America is a wicked nation that must be punished for its sins.”

Gross also praised Karl Marx, sharing passages celebrating the Communist Manifesto and marking “Karl Marx Day,” aligning himself openly with the 19th-century revolutionary whose ideas underpin modern communism.

Those posts, which were made before his social media account went dormant, resurfaced after Gross’s appointment to Mamdani’s transition team became public.

Gross, a Canadian native, is the co-founder and editor of Phenomenal World, a left-leaning digital publication run by the Jain Family Institute.

The revelations add to a growing list of controversies surrounding Mamdani’s transition picks. In recent days, it emerged that Mysonne Linen, a rapper with a criminal record, was named to the transition’s criminal legal system committee, while Lumumba Bandele, a Black nationalist associated with the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement who has praised convicted cop killers, was appointed to the community organizing committee.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)