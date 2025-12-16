Candace Owens Weaponizing Charlie Kirk’s Assassination to Settle Personal Grudges, Report Reveals

Candace Owens’ recent barrage of conspiracy theories and attacks targeting Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, are being driven by personal resentment and long-standing grievances stemming from her removal from Turning Point USA, according to multiple sources who spoke to the New York Post.

Owens, 36, has used her platform in the months following Kirk’s Sept. 10 assassination to promote unfounded claims involving Israeli intelligence, the U.S. military, Egypt, and France, despite the killing having occurred in public and being captured on video. The accused gunman is in custody awaiting trial.

Insiders describe Owens’ conduct as calculated, malicious, and rooted in bitterness over her estrangement from the conservative movement institutions that once elevated her.

“Everything she is doing right now is because she wants to destroy Charlie’s legacy and the organization he built because he threw her out of TPUSA,” one source familiar with Turning Point USA leadership alleged.

Owens served as a communications director at TPUSA from 2017 to 2019. A source close to the organization’s leadership said she was forced out after becoming increasingly erratic.

“Charlie pushed her out because she was going a little bit nuts,” the source said, adding that Kirk nevertheless maintained cordial contact with her afterward.

That relationship soured further, sources say, after Kirk began dating Erika in 2018.

“She felt usurped,” the source claimed. “Who is this interloper taking over? She wasn’t invited to Charlie’s wedding in 2021. That was really telling.”

Those who have worked with Owens across multiple stages of her career say her current behavior reflects a long-standing pattern of provocation, attention-seeking, and disregard for factual accuracy.

Former colleagues at The Daily Wire, where Owens worked after leaving TPUSA, described her as widely disliked by staff and difficult to manage. Several sources said she expected preferential treatment, demanded oversized studio space, and pushed colleagues to promote her personal brand.

“She was one of the worst people I’ve ever worked with,” one former employee said.

Another source claimed Owens threw her car keys at a producer during her first week, expecting them to park her car.

Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro publicly severed ties with Owens in 2024, condemning what he called her “disgraceful” antisemitic rhetoric. CEO Jeremy Boreing announced the split shortly thereafter. Owens responded by declaring she was “finally free.”

Guests who appeared on Owens’ podcast have also questioned her sincerity. Jewish comedian and commentator Ami Kozak, who appeared twice on her show, said Owens’ behavior is driven by contrarianism rather than principle.

“She goes against the grain for going against the grain’s sake,” Kozak said. “It’s sensationalism in pursuit of audience and self-aggrandizement—not a pursuit of truth.”

Owens was named “Antisemite of the Year” by the Anti-Defamation League in 2024 for remarks describing Judaism as a “pedophile-centric religion” and for promoting long-debunked conspiracy theories, including blood libel tropes and claims linking Jews to 9/11 and the death of Michael Jackson.

Her conduct has also triggered serious legal consequences. French First Lady Brigitte Macron filed a 220-page defamation lawsuit against Owens in July 2025, alleging 22 counts of defamation and a “campaign of global humiliation” carried out for financial gain.

The suit alleges Owens continued falsely claiming Macron was born male even after being presented with extensive documentation, including birth records and pregnancy records for Macron’s three children. Owens allegedly ignored multiple retraction requests while releasing an eight-part podcast series titled “Becoming Brigitte” and selling related merchandise.

Legal sources say the case could pose a significant financial threat if Macron’s legal team succeeds in demonstrating that Owens knowingly disregarded the facts.

“She’s on the line for a huge sum of money,” one source said. “She knows it.”

Sources also claim Owens’ repeated antisemitic remarks have strained her relationship with her husband’s family. Her father-in-law, British peer Lord Michael Farmer, publicly distanced himself from her comments, reaffirming his opposition to antisemitism and citing his role as Christian Deputy Chair of the Council for Christians and Jews.

If Lord Farmer were to sever financial ties with his son, George Farmer, sources say the couple could face additional financial strain.

Owens currently broadcasts her show from Nashville, where Fortune estimates her company generates up to $10 million annually—a sharp contrast to earlier financial troubles, including a failed lawsuit against a Connecticut landlord that resulted in a $20,000 judgment against her.

Despite her financial success, critics argue Owens’ influence has become increasingly corrosive.

“What drives her is power and influence,” Kozak said. “But the house of cards is crumbling as more of her claims are exposed as unsubstantiated.”

