Over 50 Menorah Cars Light Up South Florida in Massive Chanukah Parade Under State Police Escort

On the 4th night of Chanukah, over 50 Menorah cars took to the streets and highways of South Florida to parade the light of Chanukah departing from Chabad of Inverrary making a 38 mile loop from Inverrary FL in Broward County, to Boca Raton FL in Palm Beach County before returning to Chabad of Inverrary.

Parade coordinators Rabbi Chaim and Bassy Rosenstein felt that in light of what happened this year in Bondi Beach, the Parade this year needed to top last year’s statement of Jewish pride and resolve.

With assistance from Chabad of Inverrary, donors, and Mr. Zalman Myer-smith, Director of Security at Chabad of South Florida, they coordinated that the Florida State Police should escort the Parade.

8 troopers were reserved for the parade, but they came with 9. The troopers escorted the parade through local streets and Florida’s turnpike, then on a 8 mile stretch of Boca’s local roads, and continued on to the turnpike returning to Chabad of Inverrary. The Pirsumei Nisa to the thousands of people that witnessed the parade was incredible! The joy of the parade was so great, that participants spontaneously joined the parade at various locations.

Many of the participants told Rabbi Rosenstein that “this was the most exciting Chanukah parade ever.” This year there was the addition of a Chanukah bannered school bus and a party bus, along with the return of the Hatzalah high water vehicle and mobile billboard truck. The mobile billboard truck displayed wishes of “Happy Chanukah”, “increase acts of goodness and kindness” and “Light for Australia”.

Special thank you to: Rabbi Aron Lieberman, Chabad Of Inverrary, Rabbi Chaim & Bassy Rosenstein, Mr. Zalman Myer-Smith and Florida State Police (FHP division) , Donors, Vendors, and Volunteers.

