VIDEO & PHOTOS: Chanukah Car Parade Held In Paris Under Direction Of Rabbi Mendel Azimov

To mark the Yom Tov of Chanukah, a special vehicle parade was organized Sunday in the heart of Paris, with cars traveling and parking in a single lane at Place du Châtelet, continuing along Boulevard de Sébastopol.

The unique Chanukah celebration was held under the direction of Rabbi Mendel Azimov and drew attention from passersby as the line of vehicles created a public display honoring the Yom Tov and spreading the message of the Chag in the public square.

Photography for YWN by Morde’hai Lubecki.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

