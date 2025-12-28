Advertise
New York Reports Record 71,000 Flu Cases in a Single Week as Experts Warn of Difficult Months Ahead

New York State is experiencing a record-breaking surge in influenza cases, with health officials warning that the outbreak could intensify in the weeks ahead as flu season approaches its peak.

The New York State Department of Health reported 71,123 laboratory-confirmed flu cases during the week ending December 20, the highest number ever recorded in a single week since the state began tracking influenza data in 2004. The figure represents a 38 percent increase from the previous week, underscoring how rapidly the virus is spreading.

Public health experts caution that the worst may still be ahead. Flu season in New York typically peaks in January, raising concerns that already strained hospitals and urgent care centers could face increased pressure if case counts continue to climb at this pace.

State health officials are urging residents to take preventive measures to slow transmission. In addition to receiving the seasonal flu vaccine, they emphasize the importance of basic hygiene and illness-prevention practices, including frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands, and staying home when sick.

Officials also recommend avoiding close contact with people who are ill, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and disposing of it properly, and regularly cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces.

Health authorities say adherence to these measures could help curb the spread of influenza and other respiratory viruses as New York enters the most critical phase of the flu season.

