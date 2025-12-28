Syrian Authorities Release Jewish Merchant Detained in Damascus, Clear Him of All Charges

A Jewish merchant who was arrested earlier this month in Damascus amid growing concern over possible religious targeting has been released and cleared of all accusations.

Salem Hamdani, a longtime Jewish resident of the Syrian capital, was freed after approximately 20 days in detention, with Syrian authorities determining that he was innocent of the allegations that led to his arrest.

“Justice has prevailed. Truth has been found,” wrote Joe Jajati, a friend of Hamdani, in a post shared on social media. Jajati said Hamdani had been “released and cleared of all accusations,” adding that the legal system ultimately confirmed “what we knew in our hearts: Salim is an innocent man.”

The announcement marks a dramatic reversal in a case that had drawn rare public attention to Syria’s tiny remaining Jewish community. Hamdani had been detained on suspicion of illegally trafficking antiquities allegedly stolen from the National Museum in Damascus — accusations that sources familiar with the case previously told YWN were unsupported by evidence.

According to Jajati’s statement, Syrian authorities conducted a full review of the case and concluded there was no basis for the charges. He praised the Syrian government for a “fair and transparent” legal process, thanking officials for their “diligence and cooperation” and for upholding the rule of law.

Jajati also said he personally visited Hamdani during his detention and described the conditions as respectful. “I can testify firsthand to the high standard of care, respect, and dignity he was shown by the authorities throughout his stay,” he wrote.

Hamdani’s arrest had sparked anxiety within Syria’s Jewish community, which numbers only a handful of families after decades of emigration, repression, and civil war. Family members and community representatives had expressed fear that his detention may have been linked to his Jewish identity rather than any criminal wrongdoing.

Earlier, Alaa’ al-Din Kharub, the official representative for Jewish community affairs in Syria, said he expected Hamdani to be released and voiced confidence in the Syrian judicial system, while urging authorities to take Hamdani’s health into account.

The case unfolded as the Syrian government has sought to project an image of legal normalcy and institutional stability in the wake of more than a decade of war, even as international human rights organizations continue to document cases of arbitrary detention and due-process violations.

Hamdani’s release and exoneration appear to close the matter.

“Today, we celebrate justice, integrity, and the safe return of a valued member of our community,” Jajati wrote.

Syrian authorities have not yet issued a formal public statement detailing the decision to clear Hamdani of all charges.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)