Why Two People Can Experience the Same Argument So Differently | Chayi Hanfling, LCSW

“I don’t remember it that way.”

For many couples, that sentence is the beginning of a second fight. One partner can replay the conversation almost word for word, complete with tone of voice, facial expression, and where everyone was standing. The other partner is genuinely confused. Not pretending. Not minimizing. Just honestly thinking, I have no idea what you’re talking about.

At that point, it is very easy for things to spiral. One person is thinking, How can you not remember this? The other is thinking, Why is this being brought up again? Before long, the argument is no longer about what happened, but about what it supposedly says about the relationship.

What most couples do not realize is that memory in relationships is not just about effort or caring. It has a lot to do with how each person’s nervous system reacts when emotions run high.

When something stressful or emotionally charged happens between two people, our brains do not all respond the same way. Some brains zoom in. They collect details, replay the moment, and try to understand what it meant. Other brains zoom out. They lower the volume, move on quickly, and try to restore a sense of calm. Neither response is wrong. Both are protective. They just protect in opposite directions.

With many couples, this shows up as a familiar pattern. One partner wants to talk it through, sometimes right away and sometimes many times. The other partner wants distance from the conversation and is eager to put it behind them. This difference does not just affect communication. It affects memory.

When someone’s system moves toward connection under stress, it tends to store emotionally charged moments as important. The brain flags them, keeps them handy, and revisits them later. This can look like “remembering everything,” but it is really about staying oriented to the relationship. When someone’s system moves away from stress, it does the opposite. It turns down emotional intensity and lets details fade. This can look like not caring, but it is actually about staying regulated.

I see this all the time in my work with couples. It might be a comment made in passing, a tone used during a rushed morning, or something said at the dinner table. One partner carries it for weeks. The other partner would need serious prompting to even recall the day it happened. Both are being honest.

This is why couples can argue endlessly about the past and still feel completely sure they are right. They are not usually disagreeing about reality as much as they are speaking from two very different internal experiences of the same moment.

These differences can hurt. For the partner who remembers more, it can feel lonely and frustrating to be the keeper of the emotional record. It can start to feel like you are the only one paying attention. For the partner who remembers less, it can feel like you are constantly failing a pop quiz you did not know you were taking. Neither position feels good.

What often helps is realizing that remembering more does not mean you are overly sensitive or dramatic. It usually means your system protects connection by paying close attention. Remembering less does not mean you are indifferent or checked out. It usually means your system protects connection by lowering emotional intensity and moving forward. Both are ways of trying to keep the relationship steady.

When couples get stuck debating whose memory is correct, they often miss the more important questions underneath. Did I matter to you at that moment? Are we okay now? Those questions are not answered by reconstructing the scene or agreeing on every detail. They are answered through reassurance and understanding.

A gentler shift is moving away from asking why one person remembers everything and the other remembers nothing, and instead asking what was happening inside each of us at the time. That question tends to soften things. And when things soften, couples usually find that they remember what matters most after all.

Chayi Hanfling is a licensed clinical social worker who is experienced and passionate in helping individuals, families, and couples. She specializes in couples counseling, EFT, women’s health, anxiety management, OCD, trauma, and other mental health challenges. She can be reached at https://chaicounseling.org or [email protected]